Loras Hosts Inaugural A-R-C Women’s Wrestling Championship

Loras College proudly hosted the inaugural American Rivers Conference (A-R-C) Women’s Wrestling Championship, marking a milestone in the sport’s rapid growth. Women’s wrestling has become the fastest-growing high school sport in the country, fueling its expansion at the collegiate level.

As the NCAA recently recognized women’s wrestling as its 91st championship sport, Loras continues to be at the forefront of providing opportunities for female athletes. Six of the nine A-R-C institutions currently sponsor women’s wrestling, with five programs now in their second year of competition. Loras College had a strong showing, with two wrestlers earning All-Conference honors.

Nationwide, women’s wrestling is on the rise. There were 76 NCAA programs in 2023-24, with 17 more expected in 2024-25. Over 1,200 female wrestlers are competing today, and the first NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championship is set for 2026. Loras College remains committed to fostering this momentum.