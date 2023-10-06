ENDURING VALUES / VIBRANT VISION Campaign Launched

At an event Thursday evening, on the eve of homecoming, Loras College announced a comprehensive campaign of $128 million.

This is an unprecedented time for higher education in the United States, and it is particularly difficult for private institutions. For decades, Loras College could rely on a steady stream of young adults who viewed a college education as the opportunity for advancement. This is no longer the case. This dynamic, along with falling confidence in the value of a college education, are significant headwinds that Loras now faces. These conditions require an urgent response.

“There has never been a time in my life when the values that Loras exhibits and instills in its students have been needed more. Life is complicated but made easier to navigate when someone has the vision for the future instilled in them as Loras provides,” shares campaign steering committee member and regent Theresa Hoffman (’81).

Against these headwinds, the value and promise of a Loras education stand true. This can be seen nowhere better than in its alumni in settings ranging from the classroom to the boardroom; from the parish to the Vatican. Loras looks to ensure that it remains a threshold to opportunity for future generations. This is why Loras’ answer to the present challenge is to double down on its identity; to live it more fully. To do this and renew this promise of a Loras College education for generations to come, it is launching a $128 million comprehensive campaign.

To achieve its five campaign objectives, Loras seeks the generous support of alumni and friends across the following areas: student financial assistance (50M), capital upgrades (33M), endowment (25M), and academic programming (20M).

Five Campaign Objectives

Increase Access to Catholic Higher Education

Empower Leaders for Church and Society

Forge Partnerships for a Stronger Loras

Nurture and Develop Faith

Enhance the Learning and Living Environment

During remarks at the event, President Collins announced that $50 million of the $128 million goal has been reached.

“We are calling upon all alumni and friends to generously support our ambitious effort to raise $128M to further advance Loras and to support future generations of Duhawks,” President Jim Collins explains. “We are grateful to the many selfless benefactors who have helped us reach the $50M mark thus far.”

