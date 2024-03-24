Molecules and Mentors: A Summer Immersed in Biotechnology

Quinlan Cummings (’24), a Lemont, IL native, spent this past summer merging molecules and mingling with masterminds while interning at ThermoFisher Scientific, a leading biotechnology company. Assigned to their research & development team, Quinlan collaborated with mentors on a new project, gaining invaluable hands-on experience in the scientific realm. However, the internship also highlighted the multifaceted nature of the biotech industry, with meetings featuring diverse perspectives from various company roles.

Quinlan, a biological research major, was particularly impressed by the wealth of knowledge and creativity he encountered, stating that everyone at ThermoFisher was remarkably impressive. He adds this internship has equipped him with priceless experience and insight, positioning him well for future employment or a master’s program in medical biotechnology after he graduates from Loras in May 2024.

Quinlan credits Dr. Kate Cooper, the biology program chair and his research mentor, for connecting him with this opportunity through a Loras alum. He advises students to keep an open mind and apply for internships that interest them, even if they seem daunting, as they may uncover a newfound passion.