Welcoming Our Newest Duhawks

Loras’ summer orientation welcomes the newest Duhawks with an exciting introduction to college life.

Incoming students “meet their flock,” forging connections with peers from the start. They explore residence halls, set up laptops, and attend informative sessions on financial aid.

Throughout the day, Loras fosters a warm and inclusive community. Students learn about campus life, gain insights into academic and extracurricular opportunities, and participate in registration sessions where they plan their fall schedules with faculty guidance.

At Loras, we create an environment where every new Duhawk feels welcomed and empowered from day one. We can’t wait to see them back this fall!