Bridging the Gap Between Academia and Advocacy

Dubuque’s own Ava Bradley (’24) is diving headfirst into the realm of government affairs this semester, thanks to her internship with the Dubuque Chamber of Commerce. Ava, an English literature and politics major and peace & justice minor, works closely with the Director of Government & External Affairs to advocate for local businesses at the city, state, and federal levels. Her day-to-day tasks include researching legislation, analyzing news, and writing briefings.

What Ava likes most about working at the Chamber is researching legislation because it’s something she has not done before. After graduation, Ava plans to participate in a year of service or work in politics before attending law school. She credits Loras for connecting her with this opportunity, sharing how she spotted on LinkedIn that the Government & External Affairs Director for the Chamber was a Loras alum. Intrigued, Ava reached out, and over coffee, discovered the Director was searching for an intern for the spring. Ava encourages students to follow her lead, emphasizing the value of networking with alumni, which often leads to invaluable experiences.