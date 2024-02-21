From Internship to Influence

Loras College student Sadikshya (Sadie) Bhattarai (’25) is cultivating real-world skills this semester as an intern at the Dubuque YMCA. A creative media and public relations major and religious studies minor, Sadie is thrilled that her role as the social media manager and crisis service advocate aligns with her passion for empowering women and creating positive change. Through assisting women affected by domestic violence, Sadie, who is from Nepal, has found the experience both supportive and fulfilling.

After graduating, she hopes to use her skills to pursue a nonprofit career focused on minority support. As an international student, Sadie is grateful for the assistance of alumni Mariana Bayona Paez (‘23) and Jennie Weber in securing this opportunity, as well as the invaluable guidance of Cindy Benke in navigating the process. Sadie strongly encourages other students to pursue internships for the invaluable learning opportunities they provide. This experience has shown her how even small actions can make a big difference.