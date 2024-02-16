Creative Media Celebrate 15 Consecutive Years of ICMA’s Top Video Award

Loras College creative media students had the opportunity to participate in the annual Iowa College Media Association (ICMA) Conference and Awards in Des Moines.
Loras students attended the awards ceremony at the Downtown Marriot Hotel, where they garnered a total of 15 awards. Most impressively, the Loras College creative media program was presented with the top award for Overall Video Excellence for the fifteenth consecutive year!
Student video entries submitted were from the eligibility period of Oct 15, 2022 – Oct 14, 2023. Below is a list of the award-winning entries from the Loras College creative media program:
OVERALL VIDEO EXCELLENCE AWARD (2023)
LORAS COLLEGE – DUMEDIA 15th Consecutive Year
BEST VIDEO SPORTSCASTING
FIRST PLACE | Loras Women’s Basketball vs. Trine NCAA Tournament – Hugh Molony, Adam Rodriguez, Ryan Haywood
BEST LONG FORM VIDEO DOCUMENTARY
FIRST PLACE | Before Our Eyes – Matthew Williams, Joshua Payan
SECOND PLACE | Lawrence “I’m Him” Phillips – Dylan Ervin, Jessen Weber, Cade Messer
BEST PROMO/PSA
FIRST PLACE | Magnetic Charger – Mitch Gruber
BEST CORPORATE VIDEO
SECOND PLACE | Loras Men’s Volleyball Promo – Olivia DeVriese
BEST SHORT FILM
FIRST PLACE | To: Mailman – Grace Henrich
SECOND PLACE | After Mother’s Funeral – Julia Medina, Abby Ragusa, Nolan DeVriese, Brock Booth
HONORABLE MENTION | PAW – Martin, Blythe, Tim Tindle, Noah Miller, Ivan Rico
BEST VIDEO NEWSCAST
THIRD PLACE | FRONT ROW – Adam Rodriguez, Dylan Ervin, Nolan Swartz
HONORABLE MENTION | Inside the Lines – Hugh Molony, EJ Greenberg, Connor Tuohy
BEST VIDEO PACKAGE – NEW, PUBLIC AFFAIRS, SPORTS
HONORABLE MENTION | Duhawk All-Access: Cydney Byington – Cade Messer
BEST VIDEO PACKAGE – ENTERTAINMENT STORYTELLING
SECOND PLACE | An American Experience in the Midwest – Sadie Bhattarai
HONORABLE MENTION | Antique Tours – Jessen Weber
BEST VARIETY, MUSIC, AND COMEDY VIDEO PROGRAM
THIRD PLACE | Midwest Coffee Tour – Nora Noonan, Belle Rockow, Karly Weiss, Caroline Hutchinson, Emily Lemire