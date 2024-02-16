Creative Media Celebrate 15 Consecutive Years of ICMA’s Top Video Award

Loras College creative media students had the opportunity to participate in the annual Iowa College Media Association (ICMA) Conference and Awards in Des Moines.

Loras students attended the awards ceremony at the Downtown Marriot Hotel, where they garnered a total of 15 awards. Most impressively, the Loras College creative media program was presented with the top award for Overall Video Excellence for the fifteenth consecutive year!

Student video entries submitted were from the eligibility period of Oct 15, 2022 – Oct 14, 2023. Below is a list of the award-winning entries from the Loras College creative media program:

OVERALL VIDEO EXCELLENCE AWARD (2023)

LORAS COLLEGE – DUMEDIA 15th Consecutive Year

BEST VIDEO SPORTSCASTING

FIRST PLACE | Loras Women’s Basketball vs. Trine NCAA Tournament – Hugh Molony, Adam Rodriguez, Ryan Haywood

BEST LONG FORM VIDEO DOCUMENTARY

FIRST PLACE | Before Our Eyes – Matthew Williams, Joshua Payan

SECOND PLACE | Lawrence “I’m Him” Phillips – Dylan Ervin, Jessen Weber, Cade Messer

BEST PROMO/PSA

FIRST PLACE | Magnetic Charger – Mitch Gruber

BEST CORPORATE VIDEO

SECOND PLACE | Loras Men’s Volleyball Promo – Olivia DeVriese

BEST SHORT FILM

FIRST PLACE | To: Mailman – Grace Henrich

SECOND PLACE | After Mother’s Funeral – Julia Medina, Abby Ragusa, Nolan DeVriese, Brock Booth

HONORABLE MENTION | PAW – Martin, Blythe, Tim Tindle, Noah Miller, Ivan Rico

BEST VIDEO NEWSCAST

THIRD PLACE | FRONT ROW – Adam Rodriguez, Dylan Ervin, Nolan Swartz

HONORABLE MENTION | Inside the Lines – Hugh Molony, EJ Greenberg, Connor Tuohy

BEST VIDEO PACKAGE – NEW, PUBLIC AFFAIRS, SPORTS

HONORABLE MENTION | Duhawk All-Access: Cydney Byington – Cade Messer

BEST VIDEO PACKAGE – ENTERTAINMENT STORYTELLING

SECOND PLACE | An American Experience in the Midwest – Sadie Bhattarai

HONORABLE MENTION | Antique Tours – Jessen Weber

BEST VARIETY, MUSIC, AND COMEDY VIDEO PROGRAM

THIRD PLACE | Midwest Coffee Tour – Nora Noonan, Belle Rockow, Karly Weiss, Caroline Hutchinson, Emily Lemire