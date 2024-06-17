2024 All-Sports Camp

The Loras campus buzzes with activity again this summer as 2,500 boys and girls, ages seven to fourteen, arrive throughout June and July—the largest attendance in the program’s forty-three-year history.

This year has been a whirlwind of excitement and camaraderie, with campers coming together for a week filled with sportsmanship and skill-building. Campers choose from more than forty-two major and minor sports at registration, offering many experiences.

Each session concludes on Friday with the Camp Olympics, allowing parents to see their campers in action. Beyond victories and new skills, the camp creates lasting memories and a community that resonates long after the final whistle blows.