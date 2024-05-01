Our Fieldhouse Turns 100

For over eighty years the Loras College Fieldhouse stood as the heart of campus life. Completed in 1924, the Romanesque Revival gymnasium hosted thousands of athletic events, concerts, speeches, and more. On March 6, 1925, Columbia played football against the University of Notre Dame featuring a halftime dedication ceremony.

Beyond athletic competitions, the gym played host to homecomings and prom dances, featured speakers like George Will and Bowie Kuhn. It also served as the concert venue for popular musical acts, including Guy Lombardo, Boston Pops Orchestra, the Four Freshman, and the John Philip Sousa Band conducted by Sousa, himself.

The end of an era arrived on February 17, 2007, when the final varsity basketball games were played on the hardwoods. Hosting Buena Vista University, the women claimed a 69-63 victory, and the men won 68-56, closing the Fieldhouse’s legacy on a high note.