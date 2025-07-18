Dubuque College Visit Week 2025

Students exploring their college options will once again have the chance to experience Dubuque’s vibrant higher education community during the fifth annual Dubuque College Visit Week, happening Monday, July 28 through Friday, August 1, 2025.

Clarke University, Emmaus University, Loras College, Northeast Iowa Community College, and the University of Dubuque are collaborating once more to provide prospective students with in-person visit opportunities that highlight what makes each campus, and Dubuque as a whole, an exceptional place to live and learn.

“Dubuque is incredibly fortunate to have five colleges, all different, all essential, shaping the future of our city, region, and beyond,” said Maria Gentile, Vice President for Enrollment & Marketing at Loras College. “Visiting is a perfect first step in finding the right fit.”

Throughout the week, students can expect guided tours with student ambassadors, one-on-one conversations with professors in their areas of interest, information about campus life and activities, and meetings with admissions teams who are ready to answer any questions about the application process.

Whether you’re just starting your search or narrowing down your top choices, Dubuque College Visit Week is the perfect way to explore what each of the five institutions has to offer.

Visit dbqcollegevisit.com to plan your trip and take the next step toward your future!

About Loras College

Founded in 1839, Loras College leverages its historic roots as Iowa’s first college, the second oldest Catholic college west of the Mississippi River, and one of the nation’s 10 diocesan colleges to deliver challenging, life-changing experiences as part of its residential, Catholic setting. In 2018, Loras was the highest ranked Catholic college in the state of Iowa according to College Consensus, the 13th Best Regional College in the Midwest by U.S. News & World Report, and one of America’s Top 200 Most Loved Colleges/Universities by Forbes Magazine. Loras students ranked No. 2 in the world as part of the global Peeptrade Investment Challenge, while a second group ranked No. 4. For the 10th consecutive year, Loras Media Studies student-led television station (LCTV) was named the TV Station of the Year by the Iowa College Media Association (ICMA).