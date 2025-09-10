Loras College Mechanical Engineering Program Earns ABET Accreditation

Loras College is proud to announce that its Mechanical Engineering program has been accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission (EAC) of ABET, the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology.

The accreditation confirms that the program meets ABET’s rigorous standards for academic quality, faculty expertise, student performance and continuous improvement. It demonstrates that Loras graduates are prepared to meet professional expectations in engineering and contribute immediately to the industry or graduate study.

Accreditation with ABET is an affirmation of the academic program that has been built here at Loras and the hard work of our faculty members,” said Sarah Nytroe, provost of Loras College. “Our Engineering and Mechanical Engineering faculty continually provide our students with a high-quality experiential-based curriculum that prepares them for careers and professional life. We’re incredibly proud of the academic program that has been built in Engineering and look forward to its continued success here at Loras.”

ABET accreditation is widely recognized by employers, licensing boards, and graduate schools across the United States and internationally. For students, this distinction ensures that their degree provides pathways to professional licensure, graduate-level study and strong career opportunities.

The recognition also highlights the College’s commitment to providing hands-on learning experience, industry-informed coursework and a curriculum that evolves with advances in technology and professional practice.

ABET will post the results of the 2025 accreditation actions on its public website in October 2025.

