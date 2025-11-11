Loras Players present “Evil Dead”

Campy cult-classic horror comedy brings over-the-top musical fun!

The Loras Players, the theatre production arm of Loras College’s School of Humanities & Education, present Evil Dead: The Musical, the hit musical comedy by George Reinblatt with music by Frank Cipolla, Christopher Bond, Melissa Morris, and Reinblatt, based on Sam Raimi’s cult-classic horror films. Performances run Thursday–Saturday, November 20–22 at 7:30 p.m. in St. Joseph Auditorium, Hoffmann Hall, on the Loras College campus.

This outrageous musical adaptation combines the campy fun of the Evil Dead film franchise with energetic rock music, tongue-in-cheek humor, and blood. When five college friends travel to a cabin in the woods, they accidentally unleash an ancient evil that turns them against one another. Chainsaws, demons, and catchy show tunes ensue in this campy spectacular that has thrilled audiences around the world.

The cast features recent alum Trenton Sanchez (Ash), and students Gibby Livermore (Linda), Allison Pfeil (Cheryl), Connor Healy (Scott), Josie Hamilton (Shelly), Breanna Brahmstedt (Annie), Mick Walker (Ed), Sean McCluskey (Jake, Evil Tree), Ellianna Stine (Deadite, Evil Tree), Ella Kuhtz (Deadite, Evil Tree), with director of theatre Ryan M. Decker (voice of Prof. Knowby and the Evil Moose).

Associate professor and director of theatre Ryan M. Decker directs, choreographs, associate music directs, and sound designs, with Dr. Michael Bagby as vocal music director. Guest artists Tracey Richardson designs scenery, lighting, and technical direction; Michelle Blanchard designs costumes and makeup. The student production team also includes Paul Huiskamp as stage manager, Megan Weinstock as assistant stage manager, Edith Quandt as assistant to the costume designer, and Ella Tracy as assistant director/choreographer.

Established in 1910, the Loras Players are the oldest continuously operating theatre troupe west of the Mississippi River. Currently in their 116th season, the Players provide students of all majors with hands-on experience in all aspects of theatre production.

Evil Dead: The Musical runs Thursday–Saturday, November 21–23 at 7:30 p.m. in St. Joseph Auditorium, Hoffmann Hall on the Loras College campus. The troupe is presenting the PG-rated high school version of the production. General admission is $10 cash at the box office; Loras-affiliated admission is a $5–10 suggested donation. Box office and doors open at 7:00 p.m.

To learn more about Evil Dead: The Musical and the rest of the Loras Players’ season, visit loras.edu/players.