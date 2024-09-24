Loras Ranks Amongst Best Colleges

U.S. News & World Report

Loras College has ranked No.12 among the 2025 Regional Colleges Midwest by U.S. News & World Report.

Now in its 40th year, the rankings evaluate nearly 1,500 national colleges and universities on up to 17 measures of academic quality and place an emphasis on social mobility and outcomes for graduating college students. In addition to the regional colleges list, Loras also ranked No. 13 in Best Value Schools.

“While rankings are but one measure of an institution’s quality, US News is often one of the most trusted and longstanding sources. Loras is delighted to again be cited as one of the best colleges in the Midwest. It further underscores Loras’ commitment to affordability, academic strength, and quality outcomes, said President Jim Collins ’84.”

U.S. News publishes the Best Colleges rankings each year to provide prospective students and their families with the comparative merits of the undergraduate programs at America’s colleges and universities. The rankings offer detailed information of the institutions and data on factors such as outcome measures — including graduation rates, graduate indebtedness and post-graduate earnings.

“For 40 years, Best Colleges has continued to evolve as a trusted companion to prospective students and their families during the decision-making process,” said LaMont Jones, Ed.D., managing editor for Education at U.S. News. “The rankings and editorial content offer crucial data as well as college advice and informed reporting to all who seek a college education.”

Prospective students can see how Loras College compares to other institutions and how the rankings are calculated in the U.S. News’ Best Colleges.

