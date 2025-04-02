Loras College to Host Legacy Symposium April 9

Loras College will be hosting its twelfth annual Loras Legacy Symposium starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 9. During this event, students and faculty members representing every major at the college will showcase their academic accomplishments through more than 140 poster and oral presentations across campus and an evening film festival.

The symposium will also celebrate the liberal arts tradition at Loras College, where connections between disciplines are made and the sharing of different perspectives is celebrated. In each of these explorations, students and faculty engage in the creative and critical thinking necessary to navigate an evolving world, making meaningful connections across disciplines and vocations.

Student and faculty work includes capstone projects, case studies, creative readings and works, research papers, honors projects, and presentations of service trips. Projects and various works including, “The Power of Memory: Exploring Emotion’s Influence on Thought and Experience,” “Changes in GRIT & Sport Motive in Male and Female Athletes Over a 4 Year Span,” “Awareness on Concealed Carry in Iowa,” “The Steps of Financial Planning,” and “Impact of Yoga on Dream Frequency.” Topics also include science and health, public policy, economics, education, human behavior, ethics, and more.

The 7:00 p.m. film festival will showcase a variety of the best short films, including documentaries, narratives, and experimental pieces, produced by our award-winning creative media program. A list of selected films and their student directors will be available at the festival.

The Legacy Symposium is made possible through a donation from The Rev. Msgr. James Barta, who passed away in early December 2023. Barta began teaching at Loras College in 1961 as an assistant professor in the psychology department. He was promoted to associate professor in 1969 and professor in 1974. While continuing to teach, Barta was named academic dean in 1977 and became the president of Loras College in 1987. In 1994, the Archbishop appointed Barta regional vicar for the Archdiocese of Dubuque, and he was named vicar general in 1999. After his retirement, he served as vice chancellor on the Loras College Board of Regents.

Learn more about the Loras Legacy Symposium.