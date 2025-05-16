Loras Senior Awarded Prestigious McElroy Fellowship

Loras College graduating senior Declan O’Connor (’25) has been named one of two recipients of the 42nd annual McElroy Graduate Fellowships, one of the most competitive academic honors in Northeast Iowa.

“It felt like recognition not just of my work, but of the journey and support behind it,” said O’Connor.

The fellowship provides $36,000 over three years to support graduate study. O’Connor, a standout student recognized for his academic excellence and leadership, will pursue a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. “My long-term goal is to innovate at the intersection of fluid mechanics and medical imaging to advance patient care,” he said.

Established by the McElroy Trustees in 1983, the fellowships aim to “encourage a person of accomplishment, intelligence, integrity, and leadership ability to pursue challenging academic careers.” The $12,000 annual stipend is renewable for up to two additional years based on satisfactory progress toward a Ph.D. in a nonprofessional field.

O’Connor credits Loras College with helping shape his academic and personal growth. “Working in the Joe Schaffer Wind Tunnel Lab with Dr. Devayan Bir introduced me to research I didn’t know existed,” he said. “Dr. Bir pushed me out of my comfort zone and developed my skills in writing and research. Developing those skills led to earning the Undergraduate NASA ISGC Research Scholarship and competing at the Lockheed Martin Ethics in Engineering Competition in Maryland, all of which opened my eyes to new possibilities.”

The McElroy Trust was established to benefit “deserving young people” pursuing higher education. Its benefactor, Ralph J. McElroy, was a pioneer broadcaster who founded the Black Hawk Broadcasting Company in 1947. He passed away in 1965.