Loras College Earns Top 2026 Rankings

Loras College has been recognized as a top 10 regional institution in the Midwest, earning multiple honors in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings. Loras’s rank increased four spots, landing at #8 in Regional Colleges (Midwest) and #13 in Best Value – Regional Colleges (Midwest).

“Loras continues to build on its legacy of excellence and innovation while providing a mission-focused Catholic education in the liberal arts, STEM, and health sciences,” said President Mike Doyle, J.D. (’91). “We are a community of active learners, reflective thinkers, ethical decision-makers, and responsible contributors. These rankings are a direct result of faith, hard work, and a campus committed to changing lives and developing leaders.”

Loras was also recognized with the following “Best Colleges” badges: Best Regional Colleges (Midwest), Best Undergraduate Engineering (No Doctorate), Best Social Mobility – Regional Colleges (Midwest), and Best Value – Regional Colleges (Midwest). Now in its 41st year, the Best Colleges rankings evaluate nearly 1,500 national colleges and universities up to 17 measures of academic quality, placing particular emphasis on student outcomes and social mobility. Schools earning high marks across categories are eligible for U.S. News “Best Colleges” badges, which serve as a trusted marker of excellence for students and families during the college decision-making process.

The U.S. News rankings provide prospective students and families with comparative insights into academic programs, affordability, and student success. This year’s methodology placed a strong emphasis on outcomes, including graduation rates, graduate indebtedness, and post-graduate earnings.

Students and families can learn more about Loras College’s rankings and explore how it compares to other institutions in the full U.S. News & World Report 2026 Best Colleges list.

About Loras College

Founded in 1839, Loras College leverages its historic roots as Iowa’s first college, the second oldest Catholic college west of the Mississippi River, and one of the nation’s 10 diocesan colleges to deliver challenging, life-changing experiences as part of its residential, Catholic setting. In 2018, Loras was the highest-ranked Catholic college in the state of Iowa according to College Consensus, the 8th Best Regional College in the Midwest by U.S. News & World Report, and one of America’s Top 200 Most Loved Colleges/Universities by Forbes Magazine. Loras additionally earned recognition as the #13 Best Value School, highlighting its commitment to both quality and affordability. Loras students ranked No. 2 in the world as part of the global Peeptrade Investment Challenge, while a second group ranked No. 4. For the 10th consecutive year, Loras Media Studies student-led television station (LCTV) was named the TV Station of the Year by the Iowa College Media Association (ICMA).