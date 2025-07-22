Loras College Named One of America’s Best Colleges

Loras College has been recognized as one of Money magazine’s Best Colleges in America for 2025, earning a distinguished 4-star rating in the highly respected rankings. The designation places Loras among the top-performing institutions in the country based on a rigorous analysis of quality, affordability, and student outcomes.

Money’s annual Best Colleges list evaluated over 700 four-year institutions nationwide. The methodology focuses on key data points such as net price of a degree, loan repayment rates, graduation rates, and post-graduation earnings. The publication’s unique star-rating system (ranging from 2.5 to 5 stars) is based on the belief that no single college is best for everyone, but rather there is a wide range of high-value options that meet students’ diverse needs and goals.

Receiving this 4-star rating is a clear statement of the strength of a Loras Catholic liberal arts education and the academic commitment by our students,” said President Mike Doyle, J.D. (’91). “It reflects strong outcomes, reasonable cost of attendance, and national standing in quality and value. We expect to maintain this national recognition as a result of the transformational support provided by our faculty and staff and the generosity of our Loras community.”

Loras’ 4-star rating is an achievement that places the College among the top tier of institutions recognized for delivering strong educational value. Schools receiving 4 stars or higher demonstrate above-average performance in graduation outcomes, cost efficiency, and long-term return on investment. Fewer than 20% of the colleges evaluated received a 4-star rating or better, emphasizing Loras College’s commitment to affordability, quality education, and student success.

Data collection and analysis for the rankings were led by Money’s partner Witlytic, with editorial decisions made independently by Money’s staff. More information about the methodology can be found at money.com/best-colleges/methodology.

