Loras Celebrates, Unites, and Supports on Duhawk Day 2024

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Loras College finished its twelfth Duhawk Day with 2,136 donors, surpassing the goal of 1,839 and pushing the total over 2,000 for the fourth consecutive year. The College’s community of students, faculty, staff, alumni, parents, and friends joined forces to celebrate, unite, and support on Wednesday, March 6. All gifts received on Duhawk Day benefit current and future students and the entire campus, enhancing the Loras College experience.

“Once again, our alumni, friends, and corporate partners showcased why Loras College is so special,” Joshua Boots (’04 MBA ’19), vice president for institutional advancement, said. “We are blessed to have amazing support on this special day. Thank you to all who participated and will make a difference at Loras through your generosity.”

Since 2013, Duhawk Day has provided an opportunity for the Loras community to celebrate, unite, and support Loras College from around the world. Philanthropy is at the core of the day and impacts current and future generations of Duhawks, helping prepare the world’s future leaders.

Duhawk Day 2024 provided the Loras community with myriad opportunities to come together digitally and in person throughout the 24-hour event. Friends of the College celebrated together with events around the country. Duhawks dressed in purple and gold and shared photos and memories on social media throughout the day. Students on campus also had multiple outlets to show their Loras spirit through contests and giveaways.

To encourage participation in Duhawk Day 2024, donors came forward with matching gift challenges to maximize the impact of the financial support shown throughout the day. These sponsored challenges helped push the donor total past our goal with the help of a $100,000 challenge gift from David Holmberg (’72).