Educating the Next Generation of Leaders

Kelly Wedlake (’14)

Secondary Education and History

Chicago, Illinois

Kelly Wedlake (’14) is a high school teacher at Perspectives Charter Schools in Chicago, where she teaches history to underserved students on the South and West Sides. Her mission is to create an inclusive environment where every student feels a sense of belonging and the opportunity to succeed. “I want to help those stuck in the dugout,” she shares.

Growing up in Chicago’s southwest suburbs, she initially resisted following her family’s Loras legacy. However, during a campus visit with her mother, Cathy (Haggerty) Wedlake (’86), and Aunt, Susan (Haggerty) Shorney (’89), she experienced an “aha” moment. Surrounded by the fall setting, a close-knit community, and a meaningful conversation with a history professor, Kelly knew Loras was exactly where she was meant to be. Embracing the Duhawk legacy, Kelly was the first of the four Wedlake sisters to attend Loras.

From a young age, Kelly was inspired to become a teacher by the positive reinforcement she received from her educators. Her journey at Loras solidified that passion, particularly in the education program. Influential professors like Dr. Scott Scheuerell (’95) and Dr. Hilarie Welsh instilled confidence in her, and an impactful class like Multicultural Education deepened her desire to work with Chicago’s underserved communities.

With ten years of teaching, Kelly has learned the value of building strong relationships with her students. After two years as an instructional coach, Kelly returned to the classroom to teach AP Government and Civics to seniors, many of whom she taught as freshmen. She finds joy in seeing her students develop their critical thinking skills and connect what they learn to real-life situations, especially during election years. “People often underestimate my students,” she states. “They are capable of being incredible leaders.” Kelly’s passion for helping to shape informed citizens shows her commitment to Loras values of leadership and service.

Kelly is a shining example of what it means to be a responsible contributor. She goes above and beyond to cultivate an inclusive, empowering community in her classroom, shaping not only the lives of her students but also the future of education.

Listen to this month’s podcast to help us congratulate Kelly and explore more of her inspiring journey from her time at Loras College to her impactful teaching role on the South Side of Chicago. Congratulations, Kelly!

