Loras College Student Film to Screen at Julien Dubuque International Film Festival

Loras College is proud to announce that What Happened at Brunch, a short comedy film created by students of the 2024 JDIFF/Loras Summer Film Camp will premiere at the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival (JDIFF) this month. The film is part of the Short Block 20 group and will be shown at the following times and locations:

Saturday, April 26 – 10:00 AM at Five Flags Bijou Room

Sunday, April 27 – 12:45 PM at Five Flags Majestic Room

What Happened at Brunch is a thrilling and comedic short film where six resentful brunch guests must uncover the truth when their renowned chef is found dead. The project showcases the talent and creativity of emerging filmmakers from the JDIFF/Loras Film Camp, an intensive program dedicated to developing young artists in the realms of film and storytelling.

The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, taking place April 21-27, 2025, offers a wide range of screenings, panels, and networking opportunities for film enthusiasts and industry professionals alike. More information about the festival and tickets can be found at julienfilmfest.com.

Looking ahead, the 2025 JDIFF/Loras Film Camp is scheduled for June 21-27 and will welcome aspiring filmmakers aged 15-19. Interested students can expect hands-on experience in filmmaking, storytelling, and production techniques. Further details about the camp can be found through julienfilmfest.com.

Loras College is also excited to offer internship opportunities for current students interested in serving as ‘Camp/Production Interns.’ Students can contact Professor Ryan Decker at ryan.decker@loras.edu for more information.

For those passionate about film and theatre, Loras College offers a Minor in Film & Theatre, providing a strong foundation in both performance and production. Learn more at loras.edu/academics/film-theatre.