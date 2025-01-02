Serving the World’s Newcomers

Kevin O’Brien, a 2011 graduate of Loras College, has come a long way from his roots in Davenport, Iowa. Today, he’s making waves in New York City as a dedicated advocate for asylum seekers, embodying the values of service and global citizenship that were instilled in him during his time at Loras.

For the past fifteen months, O’Brien has been working tirelessly with an organization that partners with New York City to support the influx of asylum seekers arriving in the bustling metropolis. His days are filled with the challenging yet rewarding task of helping thousands of newcomers find their footing in a new and often overwhelming environment.

“It’s really about being there for people with very real needs,” O’Brien explains. “We’re helping them connect with resources so they can gain independence and pursue their hopes and dreams in their new home.”

O’Brien’s path to this impactful work was shaped by his experiences at Loras. As a triple major in international studies, Spanish, and politics, he credits the college’s liberal arts curriculum and emphasis on service for opening his eyes to global issues and the importance of community engagement.

“Loras gave me great examples of what it means to be part of a larger global community,” O’Brien reflects. “The interdisciplinary approach and focus on service really set the foundation for my career.”

After Loras, O’Brien’s passion for service led him to join the Peace Corps, where he served in Mozambique. This experience further fueled his desire to work in refugee resettlement and support. Upon returning to the United States, he pursued a master’s degree in social work, equipping himself with additional skills to make a difference in people’s lives.

Now living in the East Village, O’Brien finds himself at the heart of New York’s diverse cultural landscape. Despite the challenges of working in such a fast-paced and complex environment, he remains inspired by the resilience and dreams of those he assists.

“Every day, I’m reminded of how we’re all part of one larger community,” O’Brien says. “It’s about knocking down boundaries and helping anyone who needs a hand.”

O’Brien’s work in New York is a testament to the enduring impact of a Loras education. As a member of the National Alumni Board, he continues to give back to his alma mater while making a significant difference in his adopted city.

From the rolling hills of Dubuque to the towering skyscrapers of Manhattan, Kevin O’Brien’s journey exemplifies the Loras College motto: “Pro Deo et Patria” (For God and Country), and he would add “et Gentibus” (and World). Through his dedication to serving others and fostering global understanding, O’Brien is living proof that a small liberal arts college in Iowa can produce graduates who make a big impact on the world stage.