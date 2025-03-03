Hello!

I’m thrilled to introduce you to the inaugural edition of Together for Loras College newsletter! This newsletter is your inside look at the Enduring Values / Vibrant Vision campaign that’s shaping the future of Loras College—and how you, as a vital part of our community, are making it possible.

Through Together, we’ll bring you inspiring stories of generosity, highlight the impact of your support, and share exciting updates on our progress toward raising $128 million to enrich the lives of our students and strengthen the legacy of Loras College.

This campaign is about more than dollars raised. It’s about the lives we touch, the opportunities we create, and the lasting difference we make. Your involvement fuels this journey, whether it’s expanding scholarships, investing in academic excellence, or building a vibrant campus for generations to come.

We can’t wait to share this journey with you! In this issue, you’ll find:

Updates on campaign milestones.

A spotlight on David Holmberg (’72) and how his scholarship helps students like Patrycja Jarzabek (’26).

Thank you for being part of this historic effort. Together, we’re ensuring that the Duhawk legacy thrives for years to come.

Stay tuned for more updates, and as always, feel free to reach out with any questions, ideas, or feedback.

Go Duhawks!

Josh D. Boots (’04, MA ’19)