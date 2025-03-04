How One Scholarship Makes a Difference

For Patrycja Jarzabek (’26), a junior majoring in computer science and data science, the David J. Holmberg (’72) Science Scholarship made a difference in shaping her academic journey. With aspirations to pursue a master’s degree and eventually a Ph.D., Patrycja is passionate about learning and the ever-evolving field of technology.

This summer, she will take on a data analytics role with the neurodiversity program at Wells Fargo, where she will apply her classroom knowledge to real-world challenges while gaining valuable experience from industry professionals. Inspired by dedicated educators like Dr. Robert Keller, who has played a significant role in her growth, she hopes to one day become a professor and guide future generations in their academic pursuits.

The Holmberg Science Scholarship has provided Patrycja with the financial support necessary to focus on her studies without added stress, allowing her to fully immerse herself in learning and professional development. Reflecting on her experience, Patrycja shared, “Receiving this scholarship was truly life-changing. It not only eased my financial burden but also gave me the confidence to pursue my education without hesitation. David Holmberg’s generosity opened doors for me that I never thought possible, and I will always be grateful for the opportunities it has provided.” She is fascinated by technology’s impact on education, healthcare, and other fields, and she is eager to contribute to its advancement.

Reflecting on her journey, Patrycja encourages students interested in STEM to take risks and embrace new challenges. Having entered college with no prior experience in computer science, she credits her professors and coursework for helping her discover a true passion for the field. Thanks to the support of the Holmberg Science Scholarship, she is one step closer to achieving her academic and professional goals.

If you or someone you know wants to learn more about creating a scholarship to support Loras students, please contact Josh Boots (’04, MBA ’19), vice president for institutional advancement.