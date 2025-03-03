The Power of Giving: $100,000 Duhawk Day Challenge Match

Growing up on a small farm outside Kieler, WI, just across the Mississippi River from Dubuque, David Holmberg (’72) learned the values of family, community, ethical living, and faith. Encouraged by his parents to care for others and pursue dreams with passion, these same lessons were reinforced by dedicated faculty and staff at Loras College.

David lives by the philosophy of finding joy in the challenges of everyday life—embracing the happiness of pursuit rather than just the pursuit of happiness. A Loras education played a significant role in shaping that mindset and prepared David well for graduate school and a fulfilling career.

David supports Loras to ensure future students have access to the same transformative opportunities he experienced. Passionate about supporting students and expanding their access to education, he understands firsthand the financial challenges students face—having worked evening shifts at Dubuque Packing Company to cover the cost of his own college education.

In 2014, he established the David J. Holmberg Science Scholarship to support Loras students pursuing STEM disciplines—an investment in the future of innovation and progress.

As Duhawk Day approaches, David is amplifying his commitment with a $100,000 Challenge Match, to inspire others to give and ensure more students have access to the life-changing education Loras provides. “To give back and pay it forward—that’s what it’s all about,” he says.

This Duhawk Day, March 19, help us reach our goal of 1,839 donors to unlock the $100,000 challenge match. Your gift—no matter the size—creates transformative opportunities for Loras students. Once again, David Holmberg leads by example, proving that the true power of giving lies not just in the gift itself but in the lasting impact it creates for generations to come.

Make your Duhawk Day gift early to count towards this $100,000 Challenge Match here!