Students from Loras College, the University of Dubuque, and Clarke University converse at the Tri-College Interprofessional Education Event at Blades Hall.

Tri-College Event Unites Healthcare Students

Loras College recently collaborated with the University of Dubuque and Clarke University for the 2nd annual Tri-College Interprofessional Education Event. Held in Blades Hall on UD’s campus, the gathering brought together approximately 80 students and faculty members from healthcare-focused academic programs across the three institutions.

Each year, the hosting responsibilities rotate, with Loras hosting the previous event. This year, participants included students from Loras’ Master of Athletic Training and Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling programs, UD’s Master of Science in Physician Assistant program, and Clarke’s Doctor of Physical Therapy and Master of Social Work programs. Together, they worked in small groups on a progressive healthcare case study, developing their collaborative skills through hands-on experience.

The gathering exemplifies the strong partnership between Dubuque’s higher education institutions and their commitment to innovative healthcare education. This cooperative approach helps ensure that graduates enter their respective fields ready to work as part of integrated healthcare teams.

