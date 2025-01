2024 Fall Dean’s List

Congratulations for Outstanding Academic Achievement

The following Loras College students were recognized for academic achievement during the recent semester by Dr. Donna Heald, Loras College provost and academic dean. To be eligible, a student must earn a minimum grade-point average of 3.50 for the term and be a full-time student taking at least 12 graded credits (pass/fail courses are excluded). The Dean’s List is compiled at the completion of each semester.