Loras & Mercy  Collaborate to Launch Nursing Program

In May, Loras College and Mercy College of Health Sciences partnered to allow students to pursue Mercy’s nursing program on the Loras College campus. This innovative initiative results in students earning two degrees in just four years: a bachelor’s degree (BA or BS) from Loras College and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from Mercy College.

The program offers students a unique opportunity to complete their first three years at Loras College before transitioning to nursing coursework. The program’s structure ensures that students can remain on the Loras campus throughout their studies, with labs conducted on-site and many clinical experiences available at nearby MercyOne Dubuque.

“We are delighted to partner with Mercy College of Health Sciences so that Loras students have the opportunity to pursue a nursing degree on the Loras campus while gaining a well-rounded, liberal arts education that will prepare them exceptionally well for the future,” shares. Provost Donna Heald.

This collaborative effort addresses the growing demand for skilled nurses while providing students with a comprehensive education rooted in Catholic values. Upon completing the nursing requirements, graduates will be eligible to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN exam), preparing them for immediate entry into the workforce.

The partnership between these two esteemed Catholic institutions aims to create well-rounded healthcare professionals equipped with both a liberal arts foundation and specialized nursing skills. As healthcare facilities continue to face staffing shortages, graduates of this program will be uniquely positioned to fill critical roles in hospitals and clinics across Iowa and beyond.