Voices for Peace at Vatican Gathering

Loras College’s Dr. David Cochran, professor of politics, recently traveled to Rome to present at this month’s Synod, a global gathering of Catholic leaders hosted by Pope Francis. Dr. Cochran was invited by Pax Christi International, a global Catholic peace organization, as part of the newly inaugurated Catholic Institute for Nonviolence in Rome. His presentation was based on his latest book, The Catholic Case Against War: A Brief Guide, published by the University of Notre Dame Press in March.

In addition to his presentation, Dr. Cochran met with officials from three Vatican offices—the Dicasteries for Promoting Integral Human Development, Interreligious Dialogue, and Evangelization—to discuss his findings on war, peace, and Catholic social teaching. He also engaged with leaders of the Justice, Peace, and Integrity of Creation Commission, representing Catholic religious orders worldwide. As the Synod continues its discussions, Dr. Cochran’s contributions to the conversation on war and peace will undoubtedly have a lasting impact, both in the Catholic Church and beyond.