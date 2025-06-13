Jim Collins Named Loras College President Emeritus

Loras College proudly announces that the Loras College Board of Regents has approved the conferral of President Emeritus status upon James E. Collins (’84), recognizing his extraordinary leadership and unwavering dedication as he concludes his tenure as the College’s 26th president.

Collins devoted his entire professional career to his alma mater, culminating in a remarkable 21-year presidency that has shaped the college’s identity and future. His tenure was marked by transformative growth, steadfast alignment with his mission, and national influence in the field of higher education.

“The designation of President Emeritus reflects our deep appreciation for a leader whose vision, dedication, and unwavering commitment have left an indelible mark on our institution,” said Rich Scalise (’76), Chair of the Loras College Board of Regents. “We are fortunate that Jim will continue his association with Loras College, championing our Duhawks, contributing his wisdom to special projects, and maintaining his active presence in our community.”

During his presidency, Collins held leadership roles that elevated Loras’ national profile. His service included terms as Chair, Treasurer, and Board Member for the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities (ACCU), Board Member for the Board of Regents and Board of Trustees at Seton Hall University, Chair of the Iowa Association of Independent Colleges and Universities; Executive Committee Member of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (NAICU), Chair of the Greater Dubuque Development Corporation, and Member of the Archdiocese of Dubuque Board of Education.

As President Emeritus, Collins will remain an integral part of the Loras community, supporting future initiatives, mentoring leaders, and continuing to embody the values of faith, leadership, and service that define a Duhawk.