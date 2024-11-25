Supporting Loras College: Embrace the Spirit of Giving This Season

As the holiday season unfolds, the end of the year becomes a time for reflection, gratitude, and giving back. It’s a season that inspires us to think about the causes close to our hearts and how we can make a difference. For many, Loras College—a community built on academic excellence, faith, and service—stands out as a place worth supporting during this season of giving.

A Tradition of Excellence and Impact

For over 185 years, Loras College has been a cornerstone of higher education and character-building. Our mission to create responsible contributors, ethical decision-makers, active learners, and reflective thinkers is more important than ever in today’s world. Students at Loras are not only excelling academically but are also making a tangible impact in their communities through service and innovation.

However, this transformative education relies on the generosity of alumni, parents, friends, and community partners. Financial support helps ensure that the college continues to provide an exceptional education, maintains cutting-edge resources, and offers scholarships that make Loras accessible to all.

Why Your Support Matters

Loras College depends on the collective support of its community to fulfill its mission. Every gift, no matter the size, contributes to the following key areas:

Scholarships and Financial Aid: Nearly all Loras students receive financial support, making it possible for talented and deserving individuals to attend. Your donation helps break down financial barriers, opening doors for the next generation of leaders. This year, we introduced the Jim Collins Family Student Aid Fund honoring the legacy and leadership of President Jim Collins (’84), his wife Lisa, and their family. The Collins Student Aid Fund offers crucial financial assistance to students seeking a high-quality Catholic education—reflecting Jim’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the best possible Loras experience for every student. Academic and Extracurricular Programs: Gifts enhance academic offerings, from brand-new Athletic Training classrooms and facilities on the fourth floor of Keane Hall to new and engaging academic courses. Support also enriches extracurricular activities, athletics, and spiritual programming, shaping well-rounded Duhawks who stand out in the crowd when applying for jobs and graduate school. Campus Development: A vibrant and welcoming campus requires continual care and modernization. Contributions help Loras maintain its beloved facilities and create environments where students thrive, just like the Beckman Hall renovations including new student spaces and a chapel. Your gifts also transform places like Keane Hall which many of us have called home but now serve as top-tier classrooms. Unrestricted Support: Flexibility in funding allows the college to address urgent needs and invest in strategic opportunities as they arise. Supporting the Loras Fund helps this need and addresses the most needed areas of the College.

The Spirit of Loras

Giving to Loras College is more than a charitable act; it’s an investment in a brighter future. It reflects the values at the heart of the College—faith, leadership, and service. As we celebrate the blessings of the season, let us remember the profound impact we can have on students’ lives and their ability to shape the world. It’s the place we have all called our home away from home and without the experiences we have had since stepping on campus, we would not be where we are today.

This year, join the Loras College community in keeping the spirit of giving alive. Whether that is making a gift now or working to set up a planned estate gift with one of our development officers, together, we can ensure that the tradition of excellence and service thrives for generations of Duhawks to come.

If you have any questions about making your 2024 Tax-Deductible gift, please visit loras.edu/giving or contact Rachel Moser (’17), Director of Annual Giving at Rachel.Moser@loras.edu or 563.588.7229.