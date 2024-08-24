Dubuque Promise Awards Seven Local Students Scholarships

The Dubuque Promise Program (DPP), a collaborative initiative supported by Loras College, Clarke University, and the University of Dubuque, has awarded $66,667 in scholarships to seven deserving students. This grant, aimed at attracting and retaining talented, college-educated adults in Dubuque, will provide each recipient with an annual $5,000 scholarship.

The selected students, pursuing degrees in teaching, social work, psychology, and sociology, will benefit from reduced educational debt while committing to live and work in Dubuque County after graduation for a period equivalent to the length of their scholarship.

“This program is a win-win for both our students and the community,” said Arthur Sunleaf, vice president of student development at Loras College. “It not only eases the financial burden on our scholars but also ensures that Dubuque retains its homegrown talent.”

The Dubuque Promise Program aligns with the Dubuque Regional Authority’s mission of people attraction, population growth, and retention. By fostering strong ties between students and the local community, the program aims to create a sustainable workforce and enrich Dubuque’s social and economic fabric.