Loras College Hosts NetVUE Conference on Vocation and the Common Good

Loras College proudly hosted a landmark conference from September 12-14, 2024, as part of NetVue’s ‘Big Read.’ The conference featured the book Called Beyond Our Selves: Vocation and the Common Good, edited by Erin VanLaningham, Director of the NetVUE Scholarly Resources Project, as well as professor of English at Loras. The event was a resounding success, showcasing the college’s commitment to mission-driven education and community engagement.

The conference was marked by the active participation of numerous Loras presenters, including President Jim Collins (’84), Sergio Perez (’13), Stacia McDermott (’03), Heidi Pettitt, Kristin Anderson-Bricker, and Donna Heald. Their collective insights and expertise provided valuable strategies for educators on how to address current events and promote the common good on campuses and in public life.

A highlight of the conference was the keynote address delivered by Mary Dana Hinton, president of Hollins University and author of Leading from the Margins: College Leadership from Unexpected Places. Hinton’s expertise added significant depth to the discussions on vocation and leadership in higher education.

Over 50 Loras faculty and staff, along with 120 participants from 30 institutions nationwide, explored ways colleges can enhance collective well-being and address societal challenges. The discussions emphasized the role of higher education in fostering purpose, meaning, and community engagement among students.

“Inviting students to consider their lives in the context of contributing to their communities and workplaces, and discovering purpose and meaning throughout their professional and personal pathways, is the work of higher education for the common good,” said VanLaningham. “Hearing from leading voices around this topic, and exploring how this happens on our campus, is an important and exciting opportunity.”

Each participant received a copy of the book, which is also NetVUE’s Big Read selection for the 2024–2025 academic year, further underscoring the event’s alignment with broader educational goals and its impact on the future of higher education.