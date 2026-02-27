Loras College senior Nora Bruxvoort, a Creative Media major with a minor in Marketing, was recently recognized for her outstanding creative work at the American Advertising Awards hosted by the American Advertising Federation’s local chapter in Dubuque.

Bruxvoort received both a Gold ADDY and the Judge’s Choice Award for a promotional video she produced for Bunker Hill Golf Course during her fall internship with the City of Dubuque. As part of the three-tier national competition, her Gold ADDY recognition advances her work to the district level, with the opportunity to move on to the national competition if selected.

The American Advertising Awards ceremony brings together students and professionals to celebrate excellence in advertising and creative media. For Bruxvoort, the experience was both professionally and personally meaningful as she connected with industry professionals and viewed a wide range of creative work within the Dubuque community.

“I’m passionate about telling people’s stories through my creativity and technical skills,” Bruxvoort said. “This opportunity showed me the many ways I can craft meaningful media and marketing content while continuing to grow as a student and future professional.”

Bruxvoort’s involvement with the AAF American Advertising Awards began during her sophomore year through a Practicum course at Loras, where she created a social media series highlighting women-owned businesses in Dubuque. That project also earned a Judge’s Choice Award, encouraging her to continue submitting professional-level creative work.

She also noted that faculty mentorship played a pivotal role in her success and professional development during her time at Loras.

“Without Loras, and especially without Craig Schaefer and Jill Specht, I would not have had opportunities like this,” Bruxvoort said. “The award-winning media work I create is the reflection of the education, hands-on experience, and professional mentorship I’ve gained through Craig and Jill and through classes, internships, campus work, and the opportunities I’ve had at Loras.”

Through the event, Bruxvoort also expanded her professional network, connecting with creative professionals in the fields she hopes to pursue after graduation. She plans to work full-time in a media-related field, focusing on content creation and storytelling through photo and video.

Now in her senior year, Bruxvoort encourages fellow Loras students to pursue their passions and build meaningful connections within their fields.

“I would encourage others to find what they’re passionate about, commit to working hard, and build connections with people in that field,” she said. “When you focus on what you love and your community, the opportunities will follow.”

See the awarded work HERE