Loras College Creative Media students participated in the annual Iowa College Media Association (ICMA) Conference and Awards held February 5, 2026 in Des Moines, Iowa. The conference concluded with an awards ceremony at the Downtown Marriott Hotel, where Loras students earned a total of 16 awards.

Students attended educational sessions during the conference and participated in the awards ceremony at the Downtown Marriott Hotel that evening. Students representing the Creative Media program and DUMEDIA earned a total of 16 awards across multiple video production categories. The program was recognized with the Overall Video Excellence Award for the 17th consecutive year, an honor presented to Loras College–DUMEDIA for excellence in student-produced video content.

Below is a highlight list of the award-winning entries from the Loras College Creative Media program and DUMEDIA. (Student video entries submitted were completed during the eligibility period of Oct 12, 2024 – Oct 10, 2025).

OVERALL VIDEO EXCELLENCE AWARD (2025)

LORAS COLLEGE – DUMEDIA 17th Consecutive Year

BEST SHORT VIDEO DOCUMENTARY

FIRST PLACE | Ride On: The Story of Gwen Maiers Ryan Haywood & Lucas Schoaf

BEST CORPORATE VIDEO

FIRST PLACE | Dubuque Y Crisis Services | Home for Healing Sadie Bhattarai

BEST VIDEO PACKAGE – NEW, SPORTS, PUBLIC AFFAIRS

FIRST PLACE | Iowa Power Arena Football David Peters, Cade Messer, Kurtis Holmes

BEST VIDEO PACKAGE – ENTERTAINMENT STORYTELLING

FIRST PLACE | Du-Valor | Ray’s Story Mason Marrari

SECOND PLACE | Campus Soundscapes | Loras Bands Anna Tallman

BEST SHORT FILM

FIRST PLACE | PSYCLE Than San

SECOND PLACE | Silent Riff Loras Global Filmmaking class (May 25)

BEST VIDEO NEWSCAST

SECOND PLACE | Key City Sports – Loras Sports Media Class (Sp 25)

BEST VIDEO SPORTSCASTING

SECOND PLACE | A-R-C Football | Loras vs. Central 10-4-25 Brock Booth, David Peters, Duane Vetter, DUMEDIA Crew

BEST EXPERIMENTAL VIDEO

SECOND PLACE | Your Blood Anna Tallmann

BEST VIDEO PROMO OR PSA

THIRD PLACE | Laundry Max Ad | Clean Money Max Clasen, Mason Marrari, Brady Oberfoell

Four additional entries from Loras students received honorable mentions across various video categories.

