News

A group of Loras College Creative Media students and faculty stand together indoors holding ICMA award certificates and a plaque, smiling after winning multiple awards at the Iowa College Media Association Conference.

Loras Creative Media Students Capture 16 ICMA Awards, Extend 17-Year Streak for Overall Video Excellence

Loras College Creative Media students participated in the annual Iowa College Media Association (ICMA) Conference and Awards held February 5, 2026 in Des Moines, Iowa. The conference concluded with an awards ceremony at the Downtown Marriott Hotel, where Loras students earned a total of 16 awards.

Students attended educational sessions during the conference and participated in the awards ceremony at the Downtown Marriott Hotel that evening. Students representing the Creative Media program and DUMEDIA earned a total of 16 awards across multiple video production categories. The program was recognized with the Overall Video Excellence Award for the 17th consecutive year, an honor presented to Loras College–DUMEDIA for excellence in student-produced video content.

Below is a highlight list of the award-winning entries from the Loras College Creative Media program and DUMEDIA. (Student video entries submitted were completed during the eligibility period of Oct 12, 2024 – Oct 10, 2025).

OVERALL VIDEO EXCELLENCE AWARD (2025)

LORAS COLLEGE – DUMEDIA   17th Consecutive Year                                                             

BEST SHORT VIDEO DOCUMENTARY

FIRST PLACE |  Ride On: The Story of Gwen Maiers  Ryan Haywood & Lucas Schoaf

BEST CORPORATE VIDEO

FIRST PLACE |  Dubuque Y Crisis Services | Home for Healing  Sadie Bhattarai              

BEST VIDEO PACKAGE – NEW, SPORTS, PUBLIC AFFAIRS

FIRST PLACE |  Iowa Power Arena Football    David Peters, Cade Messer, Kurtis Holmes

BEST VIDEO PACKAGE – ENTERTAINMENT STORYTELLING

FIRST PLACE |  Du-Valor | Ray’s Story  Mason Marrari

SECOND PLACE | Campus Soundscapes | Loras Bands   Anna Tallman

BEST SHORT FILM

FIRST PLACE |  PSYCLE   Than San

SECOND PLACE |  Silent Riff   Loras Global Filmmaking class (May 25)

BEST VIDEO NEWSCAST

SECOND PLACE |   Key City Sports – Loras Sports Media Class (Sp 25)     

BEST VIDEO SPORTSCASTING

SECOND PLACE |  A-R-C Football | Loras vs. Central 10-4-25   Brock Booth, David Peters, Duane Vetter, DUMEDIA Crew

BEST EXPERIMENTAL VIDEO

SECOND PLACE |  Your Blood   Anna Tallmann

BEST VIDEO PROMO OR PSA     

THIRD PLACE |  Laundry Max Ad | Clean Money   Max Clasen, Mason Marrari, Brady Oberfoell

Four additional entries from Loras students received honorable mentions across various video categories.

Learn more about the Creative Media program HERE

Media Contact

Alexis Daack
Media & Content Manager
alexis.daack@loras.edu

Related News