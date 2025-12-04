2025 Advent Reflection

As campus prepares for the birth of Christ, hear from the members of Loras College leadership as they share advent reflections for the weeks ahead. May you all have a blessed Advent and Christmas season.

Saturday, December 13, 2025

A reflection from Dr. Sarah k. Nytroe, Provost

Peace

I’m an early riser. Summer or winter, I wake before the sun begins to peak over the horizon. Within the darkness and quiet of these hours, I can find a sense of calm and peace before the tasks, schedule, and busyness of the day take over. The Season of Advent calls us to embrace a peace the world cannot give, a peace that broke into the world with the birth of a baby boy in a lowly manger at night. This deep and true peace is one that we can seek and nurture for ourselves, our relationships, and our communities. From within our own hearts and radiating out to others, family, friends, strangers, this peace can begin to transform. May we all seek, find, and nourish that peace in our lives this season.

Sarah Nytroe

Thursday, December 11, 2025

A reflection from Dr. Erin VanLaningham, Special Advisor to the President & Chair of the Faculty

Hope

Snow and cold temperatures have been ever present as we journey through Advent, the season of waiting and anticipation. The shortened days and the chill of the season make the lines from Christina Rossetti’s poem “A Christmas Carol” (1872) all the more poignant: “In the bleak midwinter, frosty wind made moan.” As we hear the wind, feel the cold, and look into a dark sky, we are also reminded that this is a season of hope in that darkness. We hope in the candlelight in church and in our homes, we hope in the promise of a baby born in a manger to bring love and peace to the world. Rossetti later writes of this hope, “In the bleak midwinter a stable place sufficed/ The Lord God Almighty, Jesus Christ.” Hope is present in the stable, a true light for our coldest days.

Erin VanLaningham

Friday, December 5, 2025

A reflection from Fr. Dustin Vu, VP for Catholic Identity, Mission, & Vocation

Dear Loras Community,



I would like to share a message and reflection I gave at this past weekend’s mass in Christ the King chapel.

Friends, you may see Father Vu smiling all the time, but truthfully, inside I am a very impatient person. I struggle waiting at traffic lights, in grocery store lines, and yes even for the microwave to finish heating my food. My guess is: I am not alone in this. That is why the Church gives us the Season of Advent to train us how to holy wait – we wait with purpose and with hope.

Waiting is not wasted time but rather it purifies us. Think of all the great moments of salvation that were shaped by waiting: Israel waited generations for the Messiah; Mary waited in trust as Christ grew within her; The early Church waited for the Spirit to descend at Pentecost, and we now wait for Christ to come again. See, none of these are passive moments. They are all moments of growth, deepening, stretching of the heart.

Friends, waiting is where God does His best works. When we wait, we learn humility; When we wait, we learn trust; When we wait, we learn what truly matters; And when we wait, we begin to see that we are not in control – God is. Even with the things we wait for that never seem to come (like my Minnesota Vikings never once won a Super Bowl), this reminds me that some hopes are temporary and earthly. But our hope in Jesus Christ never disappoints – Christ DOES Come! He will come again in glory. He comes now – quietly, slowly, gently – in our waiting. So let us embrace this time of Holy Waiting, creating space for transformation.

As we prepare for Christmas over the coming weeks, you will hear from members of our Loras community with their own Advent reflections. I invite you to spend time with these reflections and consider their meaning in your own life.

God bless you all and good luck with the end of the semester.

Yours in Christ,

Fr. Vu