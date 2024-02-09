A Healthy Dose of Achievement

Kinesiology major Steve Marfo (’26) is gaining valuable hands-on experience through his internship at Hills & Dales. As an intern, Steve assists clients with daily tasks, monitors their health, and provides emotional support. Steve says seeing clients thrive under his care is incredibly rewarding. This opportunity allows him to make a real difference in others’ lives while developing skills in patient care, communication, and teamwork that are essential for any healthcare role.

Originally from Ghana, Steve credits Loras College for laying the groundwork for his success through its comprehensive coursework, specialized training initiatives, and unwavering career guidance. For other students considering healthcare internships, Steve advises approaching the role with empathy, patience, and eagerness to learn. Steve’s internship teaches him daily that caring for others is a privilege. He looks forward to applying these lessons as he pursues his passion for healthcare.