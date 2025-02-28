Loras Ethics Bowl Team Makes Impressive National Debut

The Loras College Ethics Bowl team made an outstanding debut at the APPE IEB National Ethics Bowl, finishing 15th overall in their first year of competition. Competing against 36 of the nation’s top teams—including Stanford, West Point, Macalester, Duke, and the University of Iowa—Loras students proved they could hold their own among some of the best ethical minds in the country.

Led by Team Captain Dominic Mailloux (’25), Patrick McGreevey (’26), and John Garrett (’27), the three-person Loras squad faced off against well-established programs with larger rosters. Despite being newcomers to Ethics Bowl, they quickly made a name for themselves, securing a victory over Rollins College, last year’s fifth-ranked team, and finishing ahead of Duke University in the final rankings. Their success is a testament to their dedication, countless hours of research, and rigorous preparation.

This achievement would not have been possible without the support of generous donors, particularly Andrew P. Studdert, former board member and benefactor of the Endowed Chair of Business Ethics & Crisis Leadership, whose contributions make the Ethics Bowl course at Loras possible. With plans to offer the course again in the fall and expand the program, Loras College is poised to become a formidable competitor in future Ethics Bowl competitions.