Loras Sigma Phi Epsilon Chapter Earns National Recognitions

Loras College’s Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter has been recognized by its national organization as a Top Performing Recruiting Chapter for 2024. This prestigious honor highlights the chapter’s dedication to growth and excellence. Additionally, two Duhawks, Loras SigEp President Patrick McGreevey (’26), and Loras SigEp Vice President of Programming Swagat Karki (’26), were named finalists for the Tragos Quest to Greece, a selective leadership and cultural immersion program.

The recognition of Loras SigEp as a Top Performing Recruiting Chapter is a testament to the hard work and dedication of each member of the organization. “This was exciting recognition for our Chapter and reflects well the hard work that each and every member has contributed to improving the organization and to finding new people for the organization,” said Patrick. “It was especially fulfilling because of the difficulties we have overcome in getting to this point.” When asked about the strategies that led to this national recognition, Patrick credited Vice President of Recruitment Shree Prakash Shah (’25), or “SP” as he’s known on campus, for his exceptional efforts in growing the chapter. “SP deserves most of the credit for this. He found most of the new members this past semester by simply talking to them and inviting them to events. He has a unique ability to draw people to himself and get people excited about an event or organization, which has brought people in by creating an environment of welcoming,” said Patrick.

For Swagat, being named a finalist for the Tragos Quest to Greece is a deeply personal and meaningful accomplishment. As an international student, Swagat shares how the experience represents more than just a chance at recognition—it’s a victory for all students who face the challenge of cultural differences. “It feels incredible and extra special as it’s a victory for all international students,” said Swagat. “Whether I get in is uncertain, but the students who know me will have the courage to apply. The fear of not getting in due to cultural differences has vanished. Instead, I expressed the power of my culture, upbringing, experiences, and values in my application.”

Swagat credits his experience in Loras SigEp as a catalyst for his personal and professional growth. “SigEp creates a zone that I call ‘artificially comfortable,’ where I’d instantly feel at ease as everyone around wants the best for me because they’re all my brothers,” said Swagat. “We make more fun of each other than praise, but it’s all out of respect. Being in this environment gave me an edge to try applying, knowing even if I didn’t make it to the finals, no one would judge me. It’s as if I was free to be bold and take risks.”

Looking ahead, Patrick is optimistic about SigEp’s continued growth. “Because of how this past Fall went, we have an engaged and excited Executive Board that plans to move quickly in developing the group and improving our structure,” said Patrick. “We have a calendar of fun, philanthropic, and development-oriented events that will keep our members engaged and attract new people to our organization. The people that have joined are putting in work that will serve as a foundation for a bright future for SigEp at Loras.”

The recognition of Loras SigEp as a Top Performing Recruiting Chapter and the achievement of two Duhawks as finalists for the Tragos Quest to Greece highlight the chapter’s commitment to excellence, leadership, and community. For members like Patrick and Swagat, this recognition represents not only personal achievement but also the ongoing success of their chapter and its impact on the Loras College community. With a strong foundation and clear vision for the future, Loras SigEp is poised to continue thriving for years to come.