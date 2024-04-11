News

Shree Prakash Shah ('25) sitting at his desk with 4 desktop computers behind him.

Blending Academics and Professional Development

Shree Prakash Shah (’25) is making the most of his Loras College experience. Coming from Kathmandu Valley, Nepal, this international student seamlessly balances a double major in computer science and data science with minors in mathematics and religious studies. Since 2022, Shree has contributed to the Dubuque County IT department through a dedicated internship. His wide-ranging responsibilities include providing technical support, troubleshooting issues, network administration, and participating in IT projects.

This immersive real-world experience has allowed Shree to apply his classroom knowledge practically while developing vital professional skills. He praises the collaborative environment and abundant learning opportunities at his internship site. Shree is grateful for the guidance from Loras’ Jennie Weber and Cindy Behnke, who helped him with the requirements for international students. He credits Loras’ robust curriculum and resources like resume workshops for equipping him for internship success. Shree’s advice is to always remain curious, adaptable, and eager to learn as it maximizes growth and development.

