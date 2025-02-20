Through Her Lens

Asia Singleton (’20)

Media Studies (Creative Media)

Chicago, Illinois

Asia Singleton, a 2020 graduate of Loras College, has been making waves in the world of media and storytelling. After earning her associate’s degree at Arrupe College of Loyola University Chicago, Asia visited Dubuque, Iowa, for the first time—and Loras immediately felt like home. Unlike a standard university tour, her experience was personalized, allowing her to meet with the Media Studies faculty and discuss her career goals. ‘It just felt right,’ she recalls.”

During her time at Loras, Asia majored in Media Studies and immersed herself in LCTV News, Black Student Union, PR Solutions, The Lorian, and serving as a Student Ambassador. Of all her experiences, LCTV13 left the biggest impression. “Learning the camera basics, becoming a reporter, and going out into the community to tell stories—it gave me hands-on experience that boosted my confidence,” she says. “The media studies program is small, which makes it feel like a family. I loved collaborating with my peers and those late nights in the lab working on projects.”

Since graduating, Asia has built an impressive career in media. She has had multiple internships such as WBEZ Curious City Internship and at Chicago Tonight on WTTW, where she worked in guest relations and had the opportunity to meet Keya Trammell, later producing a documentary about her. That project, Through My Truth, was created in her Loras field production class and recently secured a streaming deal with BET. She also produced See Me in Nature through the Alabama Rivers Alliance Southern Exposure Film Fellowship, further solidifying her passion for storytelling.

Asia went on to earn her Master of Communication in Digital Media and Storytelling from Loyola University Chicago in 2022. Today, she is the Marketing Coordinator at the Center for Enriched Living, using her media expertise to create impactful content.

Reflecting on her journey, Asia credits Loras for shaping her storytelling skills and fostering her ability to take feedback and collaborate effectively. “I want my stories to provoke feelings and make a difference,” she shares. She encourages others to embrace opportunities with an open mind: “Say yes—you never know where it will lead you.”

Tune in to this month’s Duhawk Dozen podcast to hear more about Asia’s journey, her experiences in creative media, and how Loras set the stage for her success. Congratulations, Asia!