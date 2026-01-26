Catholic Schools Week provides an opportunity to reflect on the enduring impact of Catholic education across a student’s academic and personal journey. At Loras College, students who have attended Catholic schools from an early age continue to live out the values of faith, service, and community cultivated throughout their formative years. Through the experiences of Michael Coy (’26), Elish Flynn (’27), Mary Breitbach (’27), and Patrick Hayes (’27), this article highlights how Catholic education shapes students’ values, influences their college choice, and supports holistic growth within a faith-centered community.

“Catholic education calls us to form students who serve others with purpose and faith,” shares President Michael H. Doyle, J.D. (’91). “Loras lives this every day by creating a community of active learners, reflective thinkers, ethical decision-makers, and responsible contributors. This mission has guided Loras College for nearly two centuries and continues to shape who we are today. We are grateful for the strong relationships we share with Catholic schools and their communities here in Dubuque, nationally, and all over the globe.”

Catholic Education as a Foundation for Lifelong Growth

For many students, Catholic education provides more than academic preparation. It establishes a foundation rooted in faith, service, respect for others, and responsibility to the broader community. For Michael Coy, years spent in Catholic grade school and high school shaped both his personal values and his expectations for higher education. He credits his early education with teaching him the importance of maintaining a strong relationship with God, serving others, and seeking a community that supports spiritual development alongside academic excellence.

This desire to grow holistically led Coy to choose Loras College, where faith remains central while students navigate new independence and challenges. He notes that the supportive environment at Loras allows students to strengthen their faith while continuing to grow personally and professionally.

“I knew Loras was exactly where I was meant to be from the moment I stepped onto campus because of how welcoming the community felt,” stated Coy. “With both of my parents, Kevin (’98) and Theresa (Kelly ’01) Coy, being Loras alumni, I was immediately embraced by staff members and other alumni who knew them and were eager to share connections and stories. Every homecoming, I continue to meet more people who knew my parents and hear incredible stories about their time at Loras. Those experiences showed me the true extent of the Loras community and how accepting, connected, and genuine it truly is.”

Gratitude, Service, and Community

Similarly, Elish Flynn reflects on her Catholic education with a deep sense of gratitude. Attending Catholic schools throughout her life taught her the importance of respect, service, and giving back to others. Flynn recognizes the sacrifices made by her family that allowed her to pursue Catholic education from grade school through college, and she carries those lessons forward in her daily interactions and academic journey.

“Attending Catholic grade school and high school helped me shape my values by showing respect for others, service, and a strong sense of community. Those experiences made me look for a college that felt supportive, where I can grow not just academically but also as a person. Loras had all of that and more: it’s where faith, community, and education are all connected,” shared Elish.

Flynn also emphasizes the role of donor support in making a Catholic education at Loras possible. Scholarships, campus resources, and experiential opportunities supported by alumni and friends directly enhance the student experience and ensure that future generations can continue to benefit from a Loras education.

A Community That Lives Its Values

For Mary Breitbach, the defining feature of Catholic education has been the consistent emphasis on compassion, service, and personal growth. From her early schooling through her college search, Breitbach sought an environment that prioritized both strong academics and character formation. At Loras, she found a community where students, faculty, and staff demonstrate genuine care for one another and live out shared values through service, leadership, and academic engagement.

Breitbach believes Loras provides students with the opportunity to become well-rounded individuals who are challenged academically while being supported personally. This combination, she notes, prepares students not only for successful careers but also for lives rooted in service and thoughtful leadership.

Mary believes students should choose Loras College because it is a great environment. “Loras offers a supportive community that not only gives you the chance to succeed academically but helps create a well-rounded and thoughtful student.”

Finding Home Through Faith and Community

For another student shaped by Catholic education, choosing a college felt like continuing what already felt like home to Patrick Hayes (’27). “Catholic education was what I knew and grew to love,” he shared. At Loras College, faith remains central, and the family-like, close-knit community stood out immediately. “Everyone truly wanted to see each other succeed, and I knew I wanted to be part of that.”

Scholarships, grants, and donor support have made this experience possible, opening doors to opportunities students might not otherwise have. Above all, it is the people at Loras—classmates, professors, coaches—who make the college feel like home, supporting students academically, personally, and spiritually.

Catholic Schools Week serves as a reminder that Catholic education is not confined to a single stage of life. For students at Loras College, it represents a continuous journey of faith, learning, service, and community. The experiences of Michael, Elish, Mary, and Patrick demonstrate how a lifelong Catholic education fosters personal growth, gratitude, and a commitment to serving others, values that continue to shape their lives during college and beyond.

