Director of Athletics Denise (Bodensteiner) Udelhofen (’90) has announced the hiring of Brandon Novak as the next head coach of the Loras College football team. Novak comes to Loras after serving as an assistant coach for the Saint John’s University Johnnies for 26 years.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Coach Novak to lead our football program,” said Udelhofen. “His vision for the team, dedication to student-athlete success, and enthusiasm for building a strong culture makes him the perfect fit for our athletic department and the Loras community. I look forward to working together to achieve great things on and off the field.”

Novak, a 2001 graduate of Saint John’s, served in a variety of different roles across campus over the last 26 years. Following graduation, Novak worked as an admission office representative for two years, helping recruit students to both Saint John’s and the College of Saint Benedict. During that time, Novak helped recruit a football class that made appearances in four West Region championship games and won the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl in 2003.

In August of 2001, Novak joined the football staff as an assistant coach, primarily working with linebackers. He analyzed game film, developed weekly game plans, and created and carried out daily practice plans to help the Saint John’s defense become one of the top two defenses in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC).

Ahead of the 2014 season, Novak was named the defensive coordinator for the Johnnies. Since then, he has helped coordinate a defensive unit that is consistently ranked at the top of the NCAA. Over the past 11 years as defensive coordinator, Novak has recruited two Gagliardi trophy winners, one of whom he oversaw directly at the linebacker position, won the MIAC conference title five times in the last seven years, and qualified for the NCAA Championships for the 10th time in the 11 seasons.

Novak is no stranger to success. He has coached in 245 wins, been a part of 13 conference championships, and coached 68 All-Americans and 24 Academic All-Americans in 26 years.

Not only did Novak see success on the gridiron, but also on the wrestling mat, where he was a part of the coaching staff from 2002-2014, serving as the head coach for 10 seasons. During his 12 years on staff, Novak carried out all administrative duties in addition to executing a recruitment plan to bring top student-athletes into the program, providing personal workouts for each athlete, overseeing fundraising, and directing an annual camp for middle and high schoolers. He quadrupled the size of the roster during his tenure, while also coaching 16 All-Americans, 21 National Wrestling Coaches’ Association (NWCA) Scholar All-Americans and guiding his team to a No. 2 ranking nationally during the 2010-11 season.

“I am humbled, thankful, and incredibly excited for the opportunity to lead the Loras College football program into its next chapter,” said Novak. “From my first conversations on campus, it was clear that Loras is a truly special place. I want to begin by thanking Athletic Director Denise Udelhofen, who has been truly outstanding to work with throughout this process. Her leadership and support for Loras Athletics make this opportunity especially meaningful. I am also grateful to President Mike Doyle and Senior Vice President Art Sunleaf for taking the time to meet with me and for sharing the brilliance that defines Loras College. Finally, I want to thank the members of the search committee for taking time out of their incredibly busy schedules to share why Loras has been such a special place to each of them.”

Novak also saw success in both football and wrestling from 1997-2001 as a student-athlete for the Johnnies. The Becker, Minn. native was a three-time All-MIAC selection and a two-time All-American honoree in football. He was also named the conference’s football MVP following his senior season. Novak dominated on the wrestling mat as well, earning All-American honors three times, all while capping off his career as a National Champion at 197 pounds in 2001. In 2017, he was inducted into the Division III NWCA Hall of Fame.

“As we look to the future of Loras Football, I am excited for what lies ahead. There is a strong foundation in place with our current student-athletes and an incredible, passionate alumni base. I look forward to building on that tradition and representing Loras College with pride.”

Novak is set to begin his duties immediately.

To learn more about Duhawk Football, visit here.

About Loras College

Founded in 1839, Loras College leverages its historic roots as Iowa’s first college, and one of the nation’s 10 diocesan colleges to deliver challenging, life-changing experiences as part of its residential, Catholic setting. According to Niche 2026, Loras was the highest-ranked Catholic college in the state of Iowa along with having the best Student Life in the state as well. U.S. News & World report placed Loras as the 8th Best Regional College in the Midwest. The College was also listed as one of the Top 500 Colleges in America by Forbes Magazine. For the 16th consecutive year, Loras Media Studies student-led television station (LCTV) was named the TV Station of the Year by the Iowa College Media Association (ICMA).