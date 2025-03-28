Dancing Through The Decades

Loras College DuTHON, previously known as Dance Marathon, is celebrating twenty years as an iconic student-led organization, which has raised over $2.3 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital (UISFCH) since its start in 2005.

Kim Walsh’s inspiration to start the organization began when she became the assistant dean of students. She wanted to expose students to volunteerism and philanthropy. One of her first tasks was to address Loras’ need for an organization to support families fighting battles larger than themselves. She wanted to show students how they can impact others.

Their fundraising dollars have most notably funded the Loras College Dance Marathon Playroom in the UISFCH, a space for families to enjoy while receiving treatment. This playroom helps families escape the clinical hospital environment and allows kids to simply be kids.

Students get involved in many different capacities; however, all roles center on service and vocation. As Walsh states, “Through fundraising and direct support to local families facing childhood illnesses, students see firsthand the impact of community, compassion, and service. Their dedication to DuTHON shows students that they can make a difference, strengthening their dedication to service.” Walsh’s contributions often go unrecognized, although over 10 percent of her workweek is dedicated to mentoring DuTHON students and teaching them essential leadership and philanthropy skills.

DuTHON leaders who graduated have gone on to service-based careers with organizations including the Children’s Miracle Network, University of Iowa Healthcare, and Boy Scouts of America.

Alumni and former Dance Marathon president Kevin Meyers (`13) says Walsh empowered him. “She believed in me, challenged me, and helped me grow as much as anyone,” he said. “In my job interviews I spoke about Dance Marathon more than any other experience I had by that point. It made a huge impact on me getting started in my career, and I am thankful for what I was able to learn from her tutelage, as some of the lessons I still carry out today. I am so thankful to be one of the thousands that Kim has made an impact on in her career at Loras.”