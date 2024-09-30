A Journey of Faith and Service in the Bronx

Josie Edel (’23)—second from the right—embodies the Loras spirit of service and faith in action. After graduating with majors in Spanish, politics, and religious studies, Josie embarked on a transformative journey as a Seton Teaching Fellow in the South Bronx. Now a full-time first-grade teacher at Brilla Public Charter Schools, Josie reflects on how her Loras experience shaped her path.

“Loras taught me to love the Catholic faith and desire to share it with others,” Josie explains. Her time at the college deepened both her personal relationship with Jesus and her intellectual understanding of Catholicism—skills she leveraged while teaching catechism to kindergartners in New York.

Josie credits Loras for instilling a service-oriented worldview that led her to the Seton Teaching Fellows program. “Loras helped me realize that my life is not about me. A good life is one shared with and lived for others,” she says.

The fellowship challenged Josie to put love at the forefront of her teaching approach. “I had no idea how to be a good teacher, but I knew how to love, so that’s what I focused on,” she recalls. This emphasis on building relationships with students and families yielded unexpected rewards. “I never knew I was capable of so much love,” Josie shares, “but I soon fell in love with my students and the community of Mott Haven.”

The love Josie gave was returned in abundance. She was deeply moved by how the Bronx community embraced her, culminating in a student asking Josie to be her godmother—a role she cherishes as a permanent connection to the area.

While Josie initially viewed the fellowship as a one-year commitment, she discovered an unexpected passion for education. “Teaching gives you such a unique and irreplaceable role in the life of a child,” she explains. “I take a lot of joy in helping to form my students, both academically and humanely.”

Now embarking on her career as a full-time teacher, Josie carries forward the values and experiences shaped by both Loras and her fellowship year. Her journey exemplifies how a Loras education can open doors to meaningful service and personal growth, creating ripple effects that touch countless lives.