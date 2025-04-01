Loras College Opens Underground Pathways

After an especially cold and soggy winter, Loras College is thrilled to finally announce a project decades in the making: The Loras Lower Loop.

The infamous tunnels beneath campus — once the stuff of student lore and whispered legend — are now fully operational (well, almost). In response to the influx of weather-related complaints this winter, we fast-tracked our underground renovation project to help Duhawks stay warm and dry.

So far, updates to the tunnels include:

Fresh carpeting

Ceilings painted a bright shade of gold

Functional, mostly flicker-free lighting

While the full project won’t be complete until next winter, we couldn’t wait to share this early access sneak peek with the campus community. Since not all the lighting is fully installed just yet, we are offering complimentary headlamps to all students, faculty, and staff. Simply visit the tables stationed at each tunnel entrance/exit to pick one up and return it at the end of your journey.

“We knew students, and even faculty and staff, were tired of trekking through snow, slush, and uphill both ways,” said Rachel Moser (’17), Loras’ Director of Annual Giving. “While the ski lift we proposed last year is taking longer than expected due to circumstances out of our control, alumni have been telling stories about these tunnels for decades. It only felt right to bring them back to life, and what better way to do it than with purple carpeting!”

Stay tuned for further updates as construction continues. And as always, please walk, don’t run, and beware of the occasional echoing footsteps behind you.

Happy April 1st, Duhawks!