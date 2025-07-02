Field Tested and Future Focused

Eight graduate athletic training students, along with Dr. Molly Figgins, recently represented Loras College at the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) Annual Convention in Orlando, Florida. The weeklong event offered these future healthcare professionals hands-on exposure to the latest innovations, meaningful networking with peers and alumni, and fresh inspiration to bring back to their work and studies.

Throughout the convention, students engaged in high-impact learning sessions, explored new tools and techniques shaping the future of athletic training, and gained insight into how their profession continues to evolve far beyond the sidelines. “Being at NATA and being able to engage and listen to different accomplished ATs who have been in the field for quite some time was very interesting and rewarding,” said Mallory Malone (’25), a Duhawk part of Loras’ 3+2 Athletic Training program.

From professional development workshops to conversations with experienced athletic trainers from across the country, the experience offered a deeper understanding of the opportunities within the field. Students also had the chance to get hands-on with emerging technologies, including an on-field X-ray machine designed to improve access and reduce hospital visits. “These are things we never could have imagined would be accessible to us,” said Mallory. “So it is super cool to see all the new inventions coming out that will help our profession so much.”

The trip was made possible thanks to the extraordinary generosity of Loras alumni Susan (Capell ’83) and Dr. Peter Jebson (’86), who not only funded the students’ experience but also treated the group to an unforgettable dinner during their stay.