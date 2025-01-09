Duhawks Deepen Faith at SEEK

A 65-member delegation from Loras College, including 57 students, four FOCUS missionaries, two Spiritual Life staff members, and the President-Elect, joined thousands at the annual SEEK conference in Salt Lake City. The event, which gathered over 17,000 participants, offered attendees opportunities for daily Mass, Eucharistic Adoration, Reconciliation, and inspiring talks aimed at deepening faith and community.

Continuing the spirit of fellowship, Tom Tauke (’72) and his wife, Beverly, hosted a special gathering for Loras students and alumni, drawing over 85 attendees. The gathering highlighted the enduring sense of faith and connection within the Duhawk community. This year’s SEEK experience provided a unique opportunity for students and alumni to strengthen their spiritual lives while celebrating their shared Loras heritage.

“SEEK was an extremely spiritually renewing experience,” said Abby Schafer (’25). “What I took away most from the conference was learning that God really is in everything. He is in relationships, friendships, neuroscience, and all beauty in the world.” Abby says that the more we invite God into our lives, the more beauty and grace we’ll see in everything around us. “Mostly, I felt God through the eyes and hearts of everyone at the conference, especially the Loras students.”

The delegation returned to Dubuque inspired, ready to carry forward the lessons and relationships formed during the transformative event.