Exploring Beyond the Tractor at John Deere

Psychology major and Peosta, IA, native Hannah Quinones (’24) is gaining invaluable experience interning at John Deere in labor relations. In this role, she assists employees with administrative issues like disability, FMLA, and general questions. Interacting daily with employees and collaborating on projects has immersed Hannah in a new manufacturing environment she finds fascinating.

Hannah says John Deere is the perfect place to learn about this industry first-hand. This internship is helping her develop project management skills, learn widely used HR programs, and understand professional work dynamics. Hannah credits Loras College for preparing her for this opportunity through resume help, faculty advice, and training to work effectively on goals with others. Hannah says she is thriving at John Deere thanks to Loras’ support and her psychology studies.