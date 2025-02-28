Exploring the Intersection of Gender, Disability, and War

Loras College Associate Professor of English, Dr. Will Kanyusik, is celebrating the release of his new book, The Illegible Man: Disability and Masculinity in Twentieth-Century America. Expanding on his dissertation research, the book critically examines how disability and masculinity have been portrayed in American literature and film, particularly in postwar contexts.

Kanyusik’s interest in disability studies emerged during his graduate studies, shaped by the guidance of his advisor and doctoral committee. His book challenges prevailing narratives and cultural assumptions about disability and masculinity. “I hope readers come away with a more critical perspective on the way both disability and masculinity have tended to be presented in our society,” Kanyusik explained.

At Loras College, Kanyusik’s work as a scholar and educator is deeply intertwined. “Teaching and scholarship are two parts of the same process,” he said. His May Term course, Narratives of Self and Conflict: Gender, Disability, and War, allows students to engage directly with the themes explored in The Illegible Man, bridging the gap between research and classroom discussion. Reflecting on his time at Loras, Kanyusik expressed appreciation for the college’s strong sense of community. “From the moment I came to Loras for my on-campus interview, I found this community to be exceptionally welcoming. Students, staff, and faculty here always take extra care to make sure all members of our community are supported and feel like an integral part of our campus.”

Beyond the classroom, Kanyusik finds deep fulfillment in mentoring students. “The ability to work closely with students engaged in studies they are passionate about, and the opportunity that affords to see students develop over the course of four years is what I enjoy most about working at Loras,” he said. He also values opportunities like the Legacy Symposium, where students share their academic work with the campus community.

For aspiring writers, Kanyusik emphasizes the importance of practice. “Read and write as much as possible,” he advised. “Seek out classes in writing and literature, and don’t be afraid to share your work.”

The Illegible Man is now available for those interested in exploring the intersections of disability, masculinity, and American culture.