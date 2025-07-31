Harmonizing Marketing and Music

Lauren Boeckman (’26), a Duhawk double majoring in marketing and Spanish, is gaining valuable hands-on experience this summer as a marketing intern at the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, one of Missouri’s oldest and largest arts programs. In her role, she assists with planning for the 91st season, managing tasks like newsletters, emails, social media posts, and various office duties. Lauren gets to be part of a historic organization, all while learning valuable marketing skills and contributing to the orchestra’s success.

Initially unsure about her lack of marketing and piano experience, Lauren was encouraged by her piano professor, Dr. Michael Bagby, to apply and be herself—a piece of advice that ultimately led to her landing her dream internship.

Reflecting on her Loras experience, Lauren shared, “I’ve met a lot of great people at Loras who show what it’s like to be kind and are examples to lead by. I’ve also had the opportunity to take a May term class before this called ‘Life After Loras,’ which helped a lot with my soft skills and learning about the workplace. It really helped prepare me.”

At Loras, Lauren has developed not only professional skills but also personal growth through the supportive campus community. This internship is providing the practical experience she needs to pursue her passion for non-profit work, particularly in animal welfare, after graduation. Her journey reflects the importance of taking chances and learning from both academic and real-world experiences. Lauren’s time at the Springfield Symphony Orchestra has shaped her vision for the future, and we’re excited to see where her dedication and hard work will take her.